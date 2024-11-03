Saga (SAGA) Price Down 19% Over Last Week

Saga (SAGA) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. One Saga token can now be purchased for about $1.61 or 0.00002365 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Saga has a market capitalization of $169.19 million and $31.87 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Saga has traded 19% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Saga alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,043.02 or 1.00045206 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67,991.04 or 0.99968777 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Saga

Saga’s launch date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,041,619,993 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,191,297 tokens. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,041,556,546 with 105,168,139 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 1.70495339 USD and is down -5.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $33,444,087.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saga should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Saga using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saga and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.