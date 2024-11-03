RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Has $5.37 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,104 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,437,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,640. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $46.83 and a one year high of $56.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4936 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.88%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

