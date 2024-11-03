Royal Harbor Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $545.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $413.92 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The firm has a market cap of $129.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $579.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $518.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.62%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.