Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $200.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.33% from the stock’s previous close.

ICE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.93.

Shares of ICE opened at $154.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.33. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $104.91 and a 1-year high of $167.99. The company has a market cap of $88.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $98,011.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,875.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $80,920.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,958 shares in the company, valued at $629,242.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $98,011.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,875.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,259 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $866,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 98,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.1% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

