Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EXEL. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $34.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.29. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $34.45.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.31 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Exelixis’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $3,398,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 721,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,622,479.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 1,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $36,486.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 498,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,666,873. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $3,398,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 721,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,622,479.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 354,020 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,366. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 1.6% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 27,102,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $608,993,000 after acquiring an additional 424,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 0.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,163,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $340,714,000 after acquiring an additional 61,350 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Exelixis by 107.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,763,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Exelixis by 7.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,137,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,434,000 after acquiring an additional 349,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 12.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,281,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,425,000 after buying an additional 370,199 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

