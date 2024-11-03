Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %

BCYC opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.77, a current ratio of 14.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.11. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $28.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 417.88%. The company’s revenue was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $71,499.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,032.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,584 shares of company stock worth $102,040 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

