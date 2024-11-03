Royal Bank of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Stock Price

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $163.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

Get Xylem alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Xylem

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $119.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem has a 12 month low of $93.86 and a 12 month high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.13.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Xylem had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xylem will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Xylem

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 68.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Xylem by 56.7% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 1,185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.