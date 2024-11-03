Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Roku from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.95.

Get Roku alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ROKU

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $65.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.75. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $48.33 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 2.07.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Roku will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 15,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,159,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,566 shares of company stock valued at $5,254,000 in the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roku

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,068,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Roku by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.