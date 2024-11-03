Rocket Pool ETH Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be purchased for about $2,779.81 or 0.04078870 BTC on exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and approximately $12.47 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 477,748 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 479,864.18581666. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,788.73044465 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $32,498,976.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

