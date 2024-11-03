Robert W. Baird Raises Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $250.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus upgraded Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.40.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $263.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $225.88 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.12. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.06% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 51.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,364,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,171,006,000 after purchasing an additional 51,654 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,702,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,425,000 after buying an additional 62,645 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,527,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,998,000 after buying an additional 133,853 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 802,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,447,000 after acquiring an additional 35,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 742,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,047,000 after acquiring an additional 50,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.