Robert W. Baird Lowers Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Price Target to $7.00

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Baird R W lowered Ranpak from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Ranpak Price Performance

PACK opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ranpak has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $9.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.47 million, a P/E ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 2.37.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Ranpak had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ranpak

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Ranpak by 227.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 26,377 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 270,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 90,773 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ranpak by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 14,833 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ranpak by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,333,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,362,000 after acquiring an additional 25,073 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ranpak by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 714,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 467,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

Featured Articles

