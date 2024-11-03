Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Stock Price

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.98% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

NYSE SWI opened at $13.16 on Friday. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $13.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 59.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $200.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,776,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,603,000 after buying an additional 461,061 shares during the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 11.3% in the second quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 834,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 48.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 825,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,869,000 after acquiring an additional 269,578 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarWinds by 0.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 560,015 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in SolarWinds by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 510,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 25,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

