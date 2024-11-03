Robert W. Baird Cuts Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Price Target to $25.00

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of RCKY stock opened at $20.47 on Thursday. Rocky Brands has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $40.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average is $32.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 2.14.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.83%.
Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.
