Robert I. Kauffman Sells 5,010 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $53,757.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,037,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,049,338.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Hagerty stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Hagerty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $12.35.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Hagerty had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $313.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.64 million. Equities analysts expect that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HGTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Hagerty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
