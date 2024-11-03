Robert I. Kauffman Sells 5,010 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $53,757.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,037,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,049,338.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hagerty Price Performance

Hagerty stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Hagerty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $12.35.

Get Hagerty alerts:

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Hagerty had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $313.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.64 million. Equities analysts expect that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hagerty

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Hagerty during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Hagerty in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hagerty in the third quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 21.2% during the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. 20.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HGTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Hagerty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HGTY

Hagerty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.