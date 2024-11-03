Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 297 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3,461.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 168.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 5,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $304,679.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 5,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $304,679.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Synowicki, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $133,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,135.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,196 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,969. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 1.6 %

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $52.93 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $60.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.15 and its 200 day moving average is $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 230.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on KNX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

