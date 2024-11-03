Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Roth Mkm Analyst Says

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Roth Mkm from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.44.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $26.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.89. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.05.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.06 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 6,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $168,298.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 6,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $168,298.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 48,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $1,272,466.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,360. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,573 shares of company stock worth $3,260,634 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,735,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 825,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Revolve Group by 22.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 123,745 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Revolve Group by 141.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 478,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 280,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 55.7% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 376,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 134,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

