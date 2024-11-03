Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Stock Price Up 3.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Free Report) traded up 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.32 and last traded at $46.25. 798 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 9,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.62.

Relx Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.55.

About Relx

(Get Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.