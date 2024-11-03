Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Outperform” Rating

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $27.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RF. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

Regions Financial stock opened at $23.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $24.47.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 56.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,822,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,384,000 after acquiring an additional 171,280 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 49.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 479,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,847,000 after buying an additional 158,215 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

