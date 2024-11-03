REDW Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

REDW Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,866 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 5.9% of REDW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $22,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 56,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $94.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.28. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $97.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

