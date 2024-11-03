REDW Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 2,234 iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

REDW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 35,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

IDU stock opened at $99.15 on Friday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a one year low of $74.84 and a one year high of $104.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.73.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

