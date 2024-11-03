Realta Investment Advisors Sells 4,836 Shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Realta Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,836 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kades & Cheifetz LLC grew its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 94.2% during the first quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 431,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after acquiring an additional 209,183 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 2,125.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 164,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 157,059 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 184,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 113,777 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 40,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 341.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 41,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 32,371 shares during the last quarter.
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:HNDL opened at $21.46 on Friday. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $22.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.28 million, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average of $21.35.
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Profile
The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.
