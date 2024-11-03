Realta Investment Advisors Sells 4,836 Shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Realta Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,836 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kades & Cheifetz LLC grew its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 94.2% during the first quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 431,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after acquiring an additional 209,183 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 2,125.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 164,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 157,059 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 184,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 113,777 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 40,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 341.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 41,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 32,371 shares during the last quarter.

Get Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF alerts:

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:HNDL opened at $21.46 on Friday. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $22.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.28 million, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average of $21.35.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Increases Dividend

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.1288 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This is a positive change from Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%.

(Free Report)

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.