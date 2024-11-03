Realta Investment Advisors Sells 4,242 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Realta Investment Advisors cut its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,242 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in RTX were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its position in RTX by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX opened at $118.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.02. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $128.70. The company has a market cap of $158.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.27.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

