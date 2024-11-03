Realta Investment Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Realta Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 35,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 108,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Gimbal Financial grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Gimbal Financial now owns 69,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 218,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PTLC opened at $52.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.04 and its 200-day moving average is $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

