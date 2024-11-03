Realta Investment Advisors Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Realta Investment Advisors lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Realta Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% during the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $573.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $495.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $428.48 and a one year high of $588.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $571.70 and a 200 day moving average of $549.77.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

