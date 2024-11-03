Realta Investment Advisors Buys New Shares in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vima LLC grew its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 244.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vima LLC now owns 69,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 49,314 shares during the last quarter. SRN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 261,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 103,283 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CleanSpark

In other CleanSpark news, Director Thomas Leigh Wood sold 22,222 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $205,331.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,342. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,272 shares of company stock worth $250,003. 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CleanSpark Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of CLSK stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.02. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $24.72.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $104.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.04 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 46.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CLSK. Macquarie began coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.42.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

