Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Reading International from $2.00 to $2.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Reading International Stock Performance

Shares of RDI stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Reading International has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $2.15. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.61.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.81 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 19.32% and a negative return on equity of 153.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reading International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDI. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in Reading International in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in Reading International by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,982,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 124,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,512,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

