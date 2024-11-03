Raymond James Increases Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target to C$24.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$24.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Canada raised Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.07.

TSE:ARE opened at C$27.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of C$1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.93, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$10.30 and a 52 week high of C$27.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -281.48%.

In other Aecon Group news, Senior Officer Timothy John Murphy bought 4,244 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.66 per share, with a total value of C$74,969.84. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

