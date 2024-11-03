Rareview Total Return Bond ETF (BATS:RTRE) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Rareview Total Return Bond ETF (BATS:RTRE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.

Rareview Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Rareview Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.84.

