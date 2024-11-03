Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.76 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Ranpak Price Performance

PACK opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $508.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.61. Ranpak has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $9.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PACK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Baird R W cut Ranpak from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ranpak from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

