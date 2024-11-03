Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.23-0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $71-72 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.56 million. Radware also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.230-0.240 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on RDWR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Radware from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.69. The company had a trading volume of 211,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,202. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.12. Radware has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $910.76 million, a PE ratio of -361.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Radware had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $67.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Radware will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

