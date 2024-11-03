Radicle (RAD) Price Tops $1.07

Radicle (RAD) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last week, Radicle has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. Radicle has a market cap of $55.52 million and $12.44 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00001570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Radicle Profile

Radicle’s launch date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 51,771,495 coins. Radicle’s official website is radworks.org. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.mirror.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radworks_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radicle

According to CryptoCompare, “Radworks is a community-driven platform promoting internet freedom through resilient, censorship-resistant technologies. Founded in 2021 by Alexis Sellier and Eleftherios Diakomichalis, it supports open-source projects that empower collaboration and decentralization. The platform’s native governance token, $RAD, enables community voting and decision-making. Radworks funds various projects through autonomous entities called “Orgs,” including Radicle Org, Drips Org, Radicle Foundation Org, and Grants Org. Together, they cultivate internet freedom and inclusivity in software development.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.

