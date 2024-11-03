QUINT Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $55,905.99 (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, QUINT has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One QUINT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. QUINT has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and approximately $55,905.99 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About QUINT

QUINT’s genesis date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 784,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official website is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

