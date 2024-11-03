Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.50-8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.50-23.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.84 billion. Quanta Services also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.500-8.800 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $328.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $283.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.27.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PWR traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $303.50. 913,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $290.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.68. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $163.93 and a 12 month high of $317.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $34,087,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,595,938.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $34,087,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,595,938.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

