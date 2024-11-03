Pure Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 167,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,247 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.44 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.02 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

