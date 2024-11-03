Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.05 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $6,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWX opened at $61.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $800.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.57. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $64.79.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.