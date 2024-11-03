Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $49.85 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,138 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.2% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $49,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393,926 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902,121 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230,409 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,316,000 after buying an additional 3,018,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,193,000 after buying an additional 2,546,192 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $524.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $522.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.88. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $391.92 and a 1 year high of $538.76. The company has a market capitalization of $475.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

