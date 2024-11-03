Pure Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $236.24 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $180.92 and a fifty-two week high of $242.93. The stock has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.01.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

