Prossimo Advisors LLC Invests $1.44 Million in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Prossimo Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,842 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000. Quanta Services accounts for about 1.1% of Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $303.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $290.40 and a 200-day moving average of $272.85. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $163.93 and a one year high of $317.91.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 3.54%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PWR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $297.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.27.

Read Our Latest Report on PWR

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $34,087,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,595,938.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $34,087,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,595,938.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.