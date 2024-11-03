Prossimo Advisors LLC Has $658,000 Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Prossimo Advisors LLC cut its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,989,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,666,569,000 after buying an additional 60,304 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,792,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,342,000 after buying an additional 1,019,750 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,472,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 741,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,110,000 after purchasing an additional 19,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 631,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,002,000 after purchasing an additional 88,948 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
HCA Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $357.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.68. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.32 and a 12 month high of $417.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.47.
HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 11.85%.
About HCA Healthcare
HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.
