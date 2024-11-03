Prossimo Advisors LLC Has $479,000 Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,655 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 88,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

CFG opened at $41.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.63. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $44.39.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 66.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

