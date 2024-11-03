Prossimo Advisors LLC Has $411,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of C opened at $63.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.93 and a 12 month high of $67.81.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 64.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on C. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.06.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

