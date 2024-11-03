Prosperitas Financial LLC Invests $283,000 in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Prosperitas Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,922 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the second quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 46.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Fluor by 6,642.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Price Performance

Shares of FLR stock opened at $52.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $55.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Fluor from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 15,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $729,485.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,163.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 4,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $200,640.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,885.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 15,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $729,485.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,163.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,261 shares of company stock worth $2,156,604 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

