ProShares UltraShort Silver Stock to Reverse Split on Thursday, November 7th (NYSEARCA:ZSL)

ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, November 7th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.
ProShares UltraShort Silver Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA ZSL opened at $8.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.92. ProShares UltraShort Silver has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $21.77.
ProShares UltraShort Silver Company Profile
