ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, November 7th (NYSEARCA:BOIL)

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, November 7th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 6th.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Performance

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.78. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $69.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

