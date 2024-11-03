PROCEPT BioRobotics’ (PRCT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $105.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $95.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $75.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PRCT

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRCT opened at $92.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.35. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $99.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.33 and a beta of 1.00.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.30 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 38.57% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Research analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 288,461 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $26,249,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,518,495. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $1,811,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,964,077.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reza Zadno sold 288,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $26,249,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,518,495. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 468,353 shares of company stock valued at $40,196,366 over the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PROCEPT BioRobotics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRCT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 290.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after buying an additional 51,030 shares during the period. M&G PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 2.9% in the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 143,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,006,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.