Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $704,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 46.9% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Invesco LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 39.6% during the third quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 61,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,696,000 after buying an additional 17,554 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $208.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.29. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $144.84 and a fifty-two week high of $237.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 97.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.12.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

