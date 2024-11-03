Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $442,000 Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 44.8% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.3 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $192.95 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $89.46 and a 52 week high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.08.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4871 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.57%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

