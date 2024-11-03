Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $15.04 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up approximately 1.2% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $15,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,749,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,235,000 after buying an additional 414,605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,687,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,695,000 after acquiring an additional 178,303 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,050,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,416,000 after purchasing an additional 90,330 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,044,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,774,000 after purchasing an additional 166,517 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 546.3% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,253,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,899 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $181.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.97 and a 200-day moving average of $178.69.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.44.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

