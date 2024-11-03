Private Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 27,998 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 485,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,998 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises 5.9% of Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $14,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFSV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 99,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 223.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 34,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 49,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 20,458 shares during the period. Finally, Integris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 565,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,013,000 after purchasing an additional 30,249 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFSV stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.40. The company had a trading volume of 351,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,310. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.71.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

