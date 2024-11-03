Private Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 1,829 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.21. 8,733,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,490,894. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.